Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in March

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

