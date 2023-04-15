Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in March

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
