Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Slam by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,735,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 120,251 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Slam by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,909,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 232,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Slam by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,934,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 873,338 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Slam by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

Shares of SLAM stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Friday. 213,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,289. Slam has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.