SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $198.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

