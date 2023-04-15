SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.98. 2,054,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.21. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

