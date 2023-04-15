SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,436. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

