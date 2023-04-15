SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

