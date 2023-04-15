SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265,619 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,405,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $83.06. 7,371,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

