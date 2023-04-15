SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 733 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.92. 2,275,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,381. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

