Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Snap-on worth $159,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,643. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

