Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,639,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,862,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.00. 330,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,083. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.49.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

