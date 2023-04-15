Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,566,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,882,056. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.