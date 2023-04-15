Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 6,260,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,965. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

