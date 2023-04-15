Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.65. 5,073,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

