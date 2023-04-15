Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,260 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $289.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $266.21.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

