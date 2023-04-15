Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,933. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

