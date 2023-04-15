Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Sony Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

