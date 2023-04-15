SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUNW remained flat at $0.38 on Friday. 53,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

