Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

