Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

