Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWNGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.