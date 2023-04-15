SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

