SPC Financial Inc. Buys 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

