SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

