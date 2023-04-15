SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

