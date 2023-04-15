SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.