SPC Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average is $182.47. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.