SPC Financial Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.