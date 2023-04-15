Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 67.6% in March

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 942,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 363,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,653. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
