Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $109.35 and a 52 week high of $162.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
