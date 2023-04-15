Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $32.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SFM opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

