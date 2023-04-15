Squarespace (SQSP) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is one of 426 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Squarespace to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Squarespace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 10 5 0 2.33 Squarespace Competitors 1913 12736 26422 609 2.62

Squarespace currently has a consensus price target of $29.08, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Squarespace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

40.9% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Squarespace and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $866.97 million -$252.22 million -17.32 Squarespace Competitors $1.89 billion $230.59 million 7.51

Squarespace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Squarespace has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace’s peers have a beta of 0.29, indicating that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -29.09% N/A -2.94% Squarespace Competitors -29.37% -103.94% -9.52%

Summary

Squarespace peers beat Squarespace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

