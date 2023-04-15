Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.