Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 883.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

