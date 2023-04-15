Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,396.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,714.54 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,764.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,099.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

