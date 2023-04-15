Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Target Price to $18.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

KRP stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 375,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 915,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.