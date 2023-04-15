Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Price Performance

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

