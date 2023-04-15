StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

