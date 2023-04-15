StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.