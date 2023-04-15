StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.
About Pretium Resources
See Also
