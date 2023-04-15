StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

