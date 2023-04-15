StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

VGZ opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.