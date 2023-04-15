StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,607 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 52,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 328,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

