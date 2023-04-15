StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.43.

StoneCo Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

