Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,562. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.5096 dividend. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

