Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 216,622 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

