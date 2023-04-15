Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.25. 685,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,935. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

