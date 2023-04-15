Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 248,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,839,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

