Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,863. Straumann has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Straumann Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0493 dividend. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Straumann Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

