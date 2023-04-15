Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,863. Straumann has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0493 dividend. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
