Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $291.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,479. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $294.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.