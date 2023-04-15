Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sunora Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Sunora Foods

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

