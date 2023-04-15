SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 1,709.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
