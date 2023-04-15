Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $95.83 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $95.83 million and approximately $272.66 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00009732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.95564408 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,384.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.